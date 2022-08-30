Dahan trailer: Tisca Chopra plays an IAS official who is on mission

Tisca Chopra to star in a supernatural thriller series, Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya.

The nine-episode series is directed by Vikranth Pawar.

Written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Nikhil Nair.

Tisca Chopra who has prevailed upon the crowd with the depiction of a mother on screen in Taare Zameen Par has returned to engage her crowd once more with the otherworldly spine chiller series, Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya.

The show will likewise include Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan, among others. The nine-episode series is coordinated by Vikranth Pawar and composed by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Nikhil Nair.

Presently, the creators have uncovered the trailer of Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya. The series highlights paranormal events in a curious, natural town of Shilaspura, otherwise called The Land of The Dead.

The show addresses society, and its convictions and provokes its characters to confront their most profound and haziest feelings of trepidation.

In it, Tisca will assume the part of an IAS official, who is on a mission to find reality and fight age-old notions that cover the town even with puzzling killings and vanishings. The show has been shot across Rajasthan’s particularly rough scenes.

Discussing the series, the entertainer said:“What I love most about Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons.

Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other.

The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront.

It’s been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I’m extremely proud to bring this layered gray character on a prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar.”

In the interim, Tisca Chopra starrer Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya is scheduled to debut on September 16, 2022, solely on Disney+Hotstar.

