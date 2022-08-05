Daisy Edgar-Jones looks absolutely beautiful in this gorgeous outfit

Daisy Edgar-Jones has grabbed the attention of the viewers in recent photos taken at the 75th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, where she is is a participant.

The 24-year-old actress looked like a fairy in a cream lace minidress with pearl buttons and black shoes.

During the photocall for the film Where the Crawdads, in which she portrays social pariah Catherine ‘Kya’ Clark, the natural beauty grinned.

Daisy looked absolutely stunning as she chose for a soft glam makeup look and a low bun for her dark hair.

Recently, the star of Normal People confessed that the topic of isolation in her new film Where The Crawdads Sing truly resonated with her, as she related to her character’s loneliness.

Advertisement