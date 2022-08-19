“Damaged” Prince Harry “can’t be trusted” as a truthteller

Author Angela Epstein says Harry lacks the “ability” to tell the truth.

Given his history of “damaging and misplaced decisions”.

Prince Harry’s memoir is due to be released at the end of this year.

Prince Harry cannot be trusted and lacks the “ability” to tell the truth, Given his history of “damaging and misplaced decisions.”

In a new piece for the report, author Angela Epstein issued a warning to the Duke of Sussex.

There, she wrote, “Given the years of hurt, of damage, or misplaced decisions and loss, coupled with his fury at the relentless criticism of his beloved wife, how well can we trust Harry to be storyteller of his own life? Principally in the ‘hotly anticipated memoir’ the Prince is due to release at the end of this year.”

“As the Duke of Sussex himself said when news broke of the book: ‘I’m writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man, I have become’. In other words ‘his truth’. But will it be the total truth? And do we really need to hear it?”

