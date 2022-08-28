Dananeer Mobeen talks about flood and asks people to donate

Pakistan is facing one of the worst flood in years.

Some celebrities are acting tone deaf in the time.

In a series of Instagram stories, Dananeer Mobeen showed empathy for the effectees.

Pakistan is facing one of the worst flood in years. Almost 70% of the entire Pakistan’s infrastructure is ruined. Thousands and millions of people have to fleed their homes to get to a safe location. But there are so many others who have not make it out safe. In this trying times the entire country has came together to ensure that the people effected from the flood is provided with the basic first aid, warm clothes and other necessities to keep them going. Some celebrities are acting tone deaf in the time. However, there is one celebrity who have spoken up on it and that is our very own Pawri Gir, Dananeer Mobeen.

In a series of Instagram stories, Dananeer Mobeen showed empathy for the effectees. In her first story she shared someone else’s tweet that read: High Level flood threat issued for Mianwali. Around 700,000 cusec water is expected to pass Jinnah Barrage tonight. Evacuation in progress. May Allah have mercy. See the story here:

In the next story she wrote, “My heart is breaking. I haven’t had the courage to post any content. I just can’t fathom that my country is in such an awful state, I have been making donations and have been doing everything at my end. To everyone reading this, please do as much as you can. If you’re blessed enough to not be effected by this flood think of how you could’ve been. Reach out, raise your voice, exercise your privilege and anything in your power. Our people need us.” See the story here:

In the next story Dananeer Mobeen gave tribute to the brave ADC Nowshera by sharing her photo and a writing @miss_wazir Iron Lady! with a joined hand emoji.

In the last story she wrote, “If you are safe and have a roof over your head, say a prayer of thanks and donate because millions of Pakistanis don’t have that privilege and won’t for a very long time. If you have a warm meal infront of you, please put off dinner plans and donate that money instead, because millions don’t know where their next meal is coming from. If you have a stocked kitchen, please donate rations to families who are struggling right now. If you have closets full of clothes, put off your shopping trip and donate that money instead because millions of families have lost all their worldly possessions. Every little bit counts. This is not a 1-2 day thing, this crisis will need concerted, long term efforts to mitigate. And unfortunately we cannot rely on our government. I know we’re tired and donor fitigue has really set in but a little bit goes a long way in these situations. Allah Reham ( God Mercy).