Dance guru Nigah Jee claps back Aamna Malick over Mahira Khan

Nigah Jee is a top-class dancer of Pakistan also called a dance guru.

He recently participated in the reality television show Tamasha.

The show is hosted by actor Adnan Siddiqui.

Advertisement

The best choreographer in Pakistan is Nigah Jee. He has left his mark on all of the popular tunes now being produced. Nigah is a favourite among our cinema actors and has collaborated with all of Pakistan’s major stars.

Nigah Jee and Mahira Khan get along well because he choreographed her for popular songs like Loota Rey, Bekaraan, and More Saiyaan. Nigah is the first option of Pakistani filmmakers because of his excellent sense of balance and melody.

Nigah Jee later claimed that even mega celebs like Mahira Khan do not treat him impolitely while they are sitting along with Nouman Masood. He greatly respects actors like Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa, but newcomers like Aamna are nothing to him, thus he chose not to respond at that time out of politeness.

Nigah Jee is a contestant on the new reality TV programme “Tamasha”, where he appears among many other professionals in the field. Tamasha also features young actress Aaman Malick. Aamna had instructed Nigah Jee to wash his dishes in the kitchen while the Tamasha Ghar’s responsibilities were being discussed. Although Nigah Jee thought her manner was impolite, he remained silent.

Also Read Mahira Khan wishes dance guru Nigah Jee on his birthday Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has poured her heart out while wishing her...