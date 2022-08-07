Advertisement
Dania Malik issues latest statements against Bushra Iqbal

Dania Malik issues latest statements against Bushra Iqbal

Dania Malik issues latest statements against Bushra Iqbal

Dania Malik issues latest statements against Bushra Iqbal

  • Dania Malik posted some statements against Bushra Iqbal on Instagram.
  • She claimed Aamir Liaquat had pardoned her.
  • She questioned Bushra Iqbal regarding Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem.
Between Aamir Liaquat’s first family and his most recent ex-wife Dania Malik, a legal dispute has been ongoing. Bushra Iqbal stepped forward to deny Dania Malik’s prior assertions that she had reconciled with Aamir while he was still alive. They have evidence, according to her, that Aamir divorced her.

Dania Malik has now asserted that she was married to Aamir Liaquat and not divorced. On her Instagram, she made several vehement statements:

She further claimed that Aamir Liaquat had pardoned her in a statement that she had posted. She also shared Aamir’s photo, questioned Bushra Iqbal on why she was ending his postmortem, and referred to him as a drug addict.

In court, where Dania Malik has joined the opposition against them, Bushra Iqbal and her children are also contesting the exhumation and postmortem of Aamir Liaquat’s remains.

