Daniel Craig supports Ukraine, calls use of cluster bombs is ‘unbelievable’

Actor Daniel Craig has urged a stop to the use of cluster bombs and ammunition worldwide as Russian aggression against Ukrainian civilians intensifies.

The former James Bond actor recently commented on the violence in Ukraine, calling it “unbelievable” that deadly weapons are being used.

In his remarks at the Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Bombs in Geneva, Switzerland, 54-year-old UN Ambassador Craig, who also has the honorary rank of Commander in the Royal Navy, praised the “committed effort at restricting the use of these vile munitions.”

In order to protect innocent civilians caught up in violence and to stop further suffering, he stated, “it is crucial to keep the focus on why we fought for this convention.”

“Countries that still use and manufacture cluster munitions need to stop doing so,” he continued. They are brutal weapons mostly employed against civilian populations to create terror and unease.

It is up to us to put in the effort, support one another, and do all we can to aid in the recovery of civilians from the catastrophic effects of these weapons, he said.

In the meantime, on Monday, the Ukrainian military launched a fierce counteroffensive against Russian forces in Kherson.

