Daniel Radcliffe gets weird in new official trailer of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe gets weird in the new official trailer of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

On November 4, it will then be accessible for free streaming on The Roku Channel.

With his wire-rimmed glasses, thick moustache, and curly brown mop of hair, Radcliffe is hardly recognizable.

The teaser features Radcliffe as Yankovic saying, "My whole life all I wanted was to make up new lyrics to a song that already exists."

The trailer then continues to follow Weird Al’s strange ascent, including a hook-up moment with Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood).

The movie, which also stars Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, was first revealed in January and will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

On November 4, it will then be accessible for free streaming on The Roku Channel.

