Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan’s recent drama called out for toxicity

The recent and overhyped drama Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi was created by IDream Entertainment Productions. Ahmed Bhatti is the drama’s director, and Radain Shah is its author.

The drama’s plot focuses on a wealthy man named Shamsher who develops feelings for a young girl from a humble home. In the fourteenth episode of the drama.

Shamsher, the male lead, forced Mehek, the female lead, into marriage. In addition, he left his wife behind to meet with her parents, and the girl expressed her abhorrence at Shamsher’s treatment of her.

The drama’s episode has received harsh criticism for being toxic. The fans are hating and criticising the character of Shamsher.

Fans are expressing their opinions on YouTube about the drama. One Indian fan Pallavi Singh said, “I thought Pakistani serials were good but promoting such harassment of woman. Not a done deal. It is like women in 2022 do not have rights and choice.”

“A humble request, please do not promote such toxic, selfish & disrespectful behaviour of men and justify it as extreme form of love. Films and series provide direction to society. Please use this medium judiciously”.

