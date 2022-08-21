Fahad Mustafa’s latest offering as Inspector Gulab in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is still reeling in rave reviews. And just in time for this year’s Independence Day, the actor’s performance and the beloved character have forever been commemorated with an honorable title.

In response to reports that illegal versions of the recently released Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad were being marketed on the website, Daraz has taken action.

Mahira Khan, the film’s lead actress, and Nabeel Qureshi, the director, both tweeted in response to criticisms. Daraz responded to them.

“This was allegedly uploaded by a seller and has been removed from the platform as soon as our compliance team picked it up,” e-commerce platform Daraz said.

“We also delist these sellers regularly from the platform. Daraz, in any way, does not support plagiarism or any such violations,” it added.

These well-received movies are a victim of piracy, a globally and vehemently condemned conduct that affects the film and entertainment industries. The most popular online retailer in Pakistan, Daraz, is selling these movies in their illegal form.