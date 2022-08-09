Daughter honored her father after being named customs officer

Advertisement
  • Pakistani daughters are a blessing, and they also do a lot of great things that make their parents and the country proud.
  • Our girls are doing a lot of hard work, which is really great.
  • This is especially true for the girls who came from backward areas where the girls’ customs and traditions are different.
Daughters are a blessing, and they also do a lot of great things that make their parents and the country proud. Our girls are doing a lot of hard work, which is really great. This is especially true for the girls who came from backward areas where the girls’ customs and traditions are different.

Many parents in tribal areas don’t let their daughters get jobs or go to school, and they don’t let them meet people outside of their families. However, some “iron ladies” have come forward and broken all the rules and restrictions that are only for them. They show that they are the best at their schools and the jobs they get after a lot of hard work by loving their jobs and being honest with themselves.

Hira is the cute daughter of her parents, and she has now reached her dream of becoming an officer at the customs department, where she will keep a tight grip on the many illegal things that happen there. She is an example for all the young girls who work hard and want to get high-level jobs and also try too hard to get their names at the top.

