Daughter of Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari’s new baby girl has the Internet in love.

Mehreen Sayed broke the news and posted the best news on her social media account on Wednesday.

Syra Yousuf, Sadaf, and Shahroz didn’t hold back.

The couple who had to deal with trolling, criticism, and controversy has finally found peace in the face of their daughter.

Because this was Shahroz Sabzwari’s second marriage, the couple was mocked online. Syra Yousuf, Sadaf, and Shahroz didn’t hold back. People made disturbance and falsified news. Syra Yousuf stated she and Shahroz co-parent Nooreh.

Nooreh loves to hang out with her father’s parents, and she can always be found having fun at their house. A picture of Nooreh greeting her new baby sister at the hospital is going viral on social media. People think that she’s really not happy because her face shows that she’s sad. Someone says that her different looks could be because she is getting ready to welcome the new baby into the family.

