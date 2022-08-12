David and Victoria Beckham have some marriage advice for newly wed couple Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz.

Halle Bailey revealed guidance from Queen Bey.

The singer-actress is dating rapper DDG.

Advertisement

Victoria and David Beckham shared numerous words of advice with their newlywed son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn recalled that his parents encouraged him, “Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working,” in an exclusive interview with E! News’ Daily Pop on August 11 at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event, where he was one of this year’s honorees. Their final piece of advice? Simply attempt to have fun.

Since April, when he and Nicola tied the wedding, Brooklyn has been enjoying married life immensely. “I have my best mate with me all the time,” he gushed to Daily Pop’s Francesca Amiker. “So, it’s amazing.”

He paid tribute to the 27-year-old actress with a tattoo of her eyes on the back of his neck, telling Daily Pop, “My wife has gorgeous eyes, and I was like, ‘Why not?'” His latest tattoo, which he showed Aug. 11, says “married” across his hand.

Brooklyn denied a conflict between Nicola and mom Victoria in his Variety feature. Regarding the reports, he stated, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” he said of the reports. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Beyoncé recently named-dropped Halle Bailey in the “Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul.”

Advertisement

“It was amazing,” Halle said of the lyric on the red carpet. “I was like, ‘What?’ I called Chlöe [Bailey] up, I’m like, ‘She just shouted us out!’ It was so cool.”

Halle, who plays Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, revealed guidance from Queen Bey.

“So many gems from her, really, just by watching her work,” the singer said. “And especially her new album—I feel like I’ve been getting so many new gems from that, like cozy, cozy for who I am. So many amazing gems and I’m just like, ‘Yes, I have to be beautiful and loving myself, everything.'”

Like Brooklyn, Halle is dating rapper DDG. She told Daily Pop all about her new boyfriend, saying, “I think that what people don’t realise is how much of a soft soul he is.”

Also Read Brooklyn Beckham quit football because of David Beckham? Brooklyn opened up about why he ended his career so soon He...