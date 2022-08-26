Advertisement
Edition: English
David Beckham seeks ‘lost wife’ Victoria in Aspen

Articles
  • David Beckham was seeking for his “lost wife,” Victoria.
  • The 47-year-old joked that he had “lost” his wife.
  • The adoring husband laughed for the brief selfie.
During their vacation in Aspen, David Beckham was seeking for his “lost wife,” Victoria.

The 47-year-old former footballer took to Instagram to share some amusing moments with his wife Victoria and their two youngest children as they enjoyed a holiday in Aspen after spending the previous few weeks around the globe.

David joked that he had “lost” his wife Victoria while on a hike at the ski resort and posted a picture from the rough slopes to his 75M followers.

 

The adoring husband laughed for the brief selfie while displaying his variety of torso tattoos and muscular physique.

Taking in the breathtaking environment, David joked, “I lost @victoriabeckham,” before writing, “Hike with a view WOW / Aspen.”

The former Spice Girls member previously posted some of her classic “teenage dirtbag antics” on TikTok.

