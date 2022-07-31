“DC League of Super-Pets” earns $23m in its opening weekend

DC’s League of Super Pets opens its weekend box office with $23m – DC

“DC League of Super-Pets” opened with an estimated $23 million this weekend, topping the North American box office.

The Warner Bros. picture, based on DC Comics’ Legion of Super-Pets, follows Superman’s dog Krypto (AKA Bark Kent), who teams up with a shelter dog and others to rescue four-legged innocents from Lex Luthor.

Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross called the opening “modest,” but similar films have “legs” to draw well for weeks. Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, and Keanu Reeves voice the “Super-Pets.”

Last weekend’s top film, Universal’s “Nope,” came in second. The alien invasion mystery starring Daniel Kaluuya earned $18.6 million.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” dropped one slot to third. Chris Hemsworth’s action comedy about a space Viking pining for his ex-girlfriend (Natalie Portman) made $13.1 million.

The computer-animated film “Minions: The Rise of Gru” from Universal was ranked fourth. “Despicable Me 3” made $10.9 million. Its global total is already close to $700 million.

Paramount’s crowd-pleasing “Top Gun: Maverick” starred Tom Cruise as an aged but still swift and fearless military test pilot.

It earned $8.2 million, bringing its worldwide total to $1.3 billion.