Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he’d like to see a DC vs. Marvel movie crossover.

Joined the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam/Teth-Adam in Black Adam.

Also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gives us some optimism even if the DC vs. Marvel movie crossover. It may seem like an impossible dream for fans of both comic book universes – the MCU and DCEU!

For those who are unaware, Dwayne joins the DC Extended Universe in Black Adam as Teth-Adam/Black Adam. The film has been well-received thanks to its captivating trailers and sneak peeks that have been made public thus far.

Dwayne Johnson mentioned his desire to take on Marvel characters in a Total Film interview about Black Adam. Where he also mentioned his want to broaden the DC Extended Universe, introduce new characters, and create spin-offs that might at some time feature “crossovers”: “I have faith. My tendency is to be optimistic. and particularly in terms of creativity.

Particularly when it comes to films.” The DC League of Super-Pets actor went into more detail, “Especially when it comes to the DC superhero and supervillain pantheon. The Marvel superhero and supervillain canon is located across the street.

They can exist, in my opinion, and they should eventually come into contact”. We are crossing our fingers in the hopes that DC and Marvel superheroes and supervillains would one day clash because that battle would be legendary!

