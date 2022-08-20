Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh buy new home in Alibaug

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed Griha Pravesh puja at their new home in Alibaug.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently bought a house in Alibaug, did an AGriha Pravesh pooja on Friday. The actor from “83” shared pictures from the intimate gatherings on his Instagram stories.

According to reports, Ranveer and Deepika purchased a home in Alibaug in 2021 for 22 crore rupees. The actor accompanied the pictures with the house, evil eye, and heart emojis. No caption is necessary. In one of the images, the well-known couple can be seen holding hands.

The couple has gained widespread popularity and simply heats up the business with their adorable chemistry. The diva and the actor are a wonderful match and never fail to enthral us with their amazing parts in their movies. They inspire millions of people and leave an impression on us.