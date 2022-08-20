Deepika Padukone goes ‘uff’ as Khushi Kapoor drops pictures

Khushi Kapoor is the youngest child of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

She will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies.

Actress Khushi Kapoor posted a couple images to her Instagram account. Khushi is posing in the pictures while donning a seductive black dress.

Numerous Bollywood stars and her admirers immediately lauded her appearance when she released the images. Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many other people praised Khushi in the comments section.

Deepika Padukone commented, “Uff.” Suhana Khan wrote, “Amazing.” Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap called Khushi, “Yummy.” Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis and Khushi’s cousin Anshula Kapoor posted a few fire emojis. Janhvi shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Is she real?” One person commented, “I am obsessed with these pictures.” Another one wrote, “My heart is racing man. Amazing pics.”

Khushi is the youngest child of Sridevi and movie producer Boney Kapoor. She will shortly make her Bollywood debut with The Archies on Netflix.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and the son of Shweta Bachchan, will also make their cinematic debuts.

According to reports, Khushi, Suhana, and Agastya will play Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, a frenemy pair, and Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix adaptation of the well-known international comics, Archies. Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda are also featured in The Archies.

In May, Zoya had shared a poster of the film and a first look teaser featuring the ensemble cast dressed in striking 1960s’ attire. The film will premiere on Netflix next year. Sharing the teaser on social media, Zoya wrote, “Ain’t nothing like old school. Grab your gang ’cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in (sic).”