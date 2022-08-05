Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a black saree.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Indian actresses, and her career has been going on for more than 15 years.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Indian actresses, and her career has been going on for more than 15 years. Her career is a great example of an actress who made it big in the movie business. She started out with TV commercials, modelling, and background dancing. Then she got a part in the Kannada film Aishwarya, and then she got her big Bollywood break with Om Shanti Om, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat are among the actress’s most recognised films. Chhapaak, Finding Fanny, and Piku were films that transformed the industry. After creating news at Mijwan 2022, the actress was the Chief Guest at a Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council and World Gold Council event.

The event honoured world-changers. Deepika Padukone wore a sparkly black saree to the occasion. She walked with ease and confidence. She spoke with Gaurav Kapur about changemakers. She and her sister Anisha Padukone sat together and spoke during the occasion.

