Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a black saree.

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a black saree.

Articles
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a black saree.

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a black saree.

Advertisement
  • Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Indian actresses, and her career has been going on for more than 15 years.
  • Her career is a great example of an actress who made it big in the movie business.
  • Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat are among the actress’s most recognised films.
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Indian actresses, and her career has been going on for more than 15 years. Her career is a great example of an actress who made it big in the movie business. She started out with TV commercials, modelling, and background dancing. Then she got a part in the Kannada film Aishwarya, and then she got her big Bollywood break with Om Shanti Om, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat are among the actress’s most recognised films. Chhapaak, Finding Fanny, and Piku were films that transformed the industry. After creating news at Mijwan 2022, the actress was the Chief Guest at a Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council and World Gold Council event.

The event honoured world-changers. Deepika Padukone wore a sparkly black saree to the occasion. She walked with ease and confidence. She spoke with Gaurav Kapur about changemakers. She and her sister Anisha Padukone sat together and spoke during the occasion.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone as he can’t stop himself from watching her
Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone as he can’t stop himself from watching her

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the runway together at Mijwan fashion...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
You can’t take your eyes off Saeeda Imtiaz new photos
You can’t take your eyes off Saeeda Imtiaz new photos
Rishi Kapoor's comment in docu-series embarrasses Neetu Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor's comment in docu-series embarrasses Neetu Kapoor
Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to pray
Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to pray
Emma Corrin from
Emma Corrin from "The Crown" joins "Deadpool 3"
Alia Bhatt is celebrating Valentine's day with her sister Shaheen Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is celebrating Valentine's day with her sister Shaheen Bhatt
Maanvi Gagroo revealed that she is engaged with Kumar Vinod
Maanvi Gagroo revealed that she is engaged with Kumar Vinod
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story