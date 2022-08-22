Deepika Padukone had earlier spoken about her struggles with depression.

Salman Khan had commented on the subject.

Deepika had responded by saying depression is not a choice.

Deepika Padukone had earlier spoken about depression and the struggles, actor Salman Khan went on to make a comment that did not go down well with the Om Shanti Om actress.

Deepika had responded to the actor’s comment saying how he cannot afford the luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional.

Deepika Padukone has always been a champion for mental health and the idea that caring for our minds is equally as important as caring for our bodies.

She has frequently discussed her struggle with depression and how difficult it was for her to get through it as well as all the other obstacles she encountered.

Actor Salman Khan made a remark after Deepika Padukone had earlier talked about her struggles with depression. The remark did not sit well with the Om Shanti Om actress.

Salman had said, “I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”

And Deepika, had replied to the same, and in response, called out Salman Khan stating how depression is not a choice. Back then, Deepika Padukone had said, “People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!”

She’s always been one to stand up for what she believes in, and this was no exception, regardless of who is on the other side.

On the professional front, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Pathaan is generating excitement among viewers.

Fans are quite excited to see what is in store as they are currently in Chennai. Among her other films are Project K and the remake of The Intern.

On the other side, Salman is preparing for the premiere of Tiger 3, his movie with Katrina Kaif. Among other films, he also has Bhaijaan (Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali).