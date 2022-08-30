Demi has produced three documentaries over the past ten years.

Demi Lovato expressed guilt for having made a number of previous documentaries that detailed her battles with addiction and the toll they took on her musical career.

The 30-year-old has produced three biopics over the past ten years, but she has now given an explanation for why there are no more plans.

Demi, a former Camp Rock star, unintentionally overdosed on heroin in 2018, putting her, in the words of her most recent play, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, “five minutes from death.”

“To be completely honest, I hate watching myself, and I imagine many others feel the same way. The star told Alternative Press that if they aren’t, they can view my music videos.

She continued: “I wish I would have waited until I had my s**t figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else.”

Demi, who claims she gave up substances altogether in 2019 before undergoing treatment for addiction, says she will continue to share her story with her fans by alternative means.

“My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up,'” she added.

The Cool for the Summer star released her eighth studio album earlier this month which she describes a a return to her ‘rock ‘n’ roll roots’.

One of it’s track, ’29’, discusses her relationship at age 17 with 29-year old Wilmer Valderrama.

She told the Call Her Daddy podcast : “I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to release … [this] single.

“I came out of treatment with anger, I came out of treatment with understanding and growth. It was a reflective song for me. Even though there [are] undertones of anger, I really learned a lot about that experience and I decided to write about it.”

Former Disney star Demi has been using the they/them pronouns since coming out as non-binary in May 2021.

