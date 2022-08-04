Demi Lovato hints 12-year age gap with ex in new song 29

Fans have hypothesized that Demi Lovato is disparaging her ex-boyfriend, actor Wilmer Valderrama, in her new song “29.”

The track, that comes from her new album, “The opening lyrics of the album “Holy Fvck” are “Petal on the vine/Too young to drink wine/ Five years of bleeders is all. A pupil and a teacher What the f-consent? ck’s You’re far from innocent. Even when the numbers said not to, you still went ahead.”

When the singer, who is 29 years old, first met the star of “That 70s Show,” she was 17 and he was 29.

“When I first met Wilmer he was 29,” she said in her 2017 documentary “Simply Complicated.” “I met him on Jan. 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms,” she said.

Also Read

Advertisement

She claimed that the fact that he lived nearby and that she found him to be “really cute” was the sole reason she consented to participate in the PSA.

“I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him,’” she said. “But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating.”

The song’s chorus continues: “Finally 29/ Funny, just like you were you at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/ 17, 29.”