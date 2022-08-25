Demi Lovato opens up about being controlled by her former team.

The singer of the hit song “Sorry Not Sorry” made the comments while appearing on the podcast.

She claimed that the management of her career reached a breaking point, which resulted in her overdosing in 2018.

Demi Lovato has spoken out about how her eating disorder got worse as a result of her old management company controlling her from the time she was 18 until she was 25.

The singer claimed, “There was someone who entered the picture, and when they entered the picture, everything in my life was controlled.

The 30-year-old singer said, “I started having a sober friend, which was great for me, but it should not have lasted three years. This “person” started monitoring my eating habits.

Demi Lovato continued, “It became controlling around my food. I had an eating disorder. And that’s really risky for someone who is recovering from an eating issue.

According to Lovato, who recently started using she/her pronouns again, “it actually worsened my eating condition to the point that I became bulimic again from 2016 to 2018”.

She then thought back to a night when she binge-ate and purred, and her management had then locked her inside of her hotel room.

Lovato added, “They wouldn’t let me have phones in my hotel rooms because they didn’t want me to contact room service. So I snuck out of my hotel room. They didn’t want me to eat the snacks in the minibar, so I didn’t have any food in my hotel room.

I was confined to my hotel room by them. They placed furniture outside my door so that I couldn’t sneak outside and eat if I wanted to, continued Lovato. “That amount of control over my meals only served to exacerbate my eating condition.”

The singer claimed that in 2017, things became so terrible that she began spitting blood, but her team turned them down, saying she wasn’t “ill enough” to need their assistance.

I was told by this person that I wasn’t sick enough. I believe he was trying to convey that I shouldn’t return to treatment because doing so would reflect poorly on him. So I didn’t. I left treatment and didn’t return,” the former Disney employee admitted.

“I felt confined. In reference to her nearly deadly drug overdose in 2018, Lovato said, “I felt like I couldn’t get out of this predicament and my way of blowing everything up was relapsing on drugs and alcohol. We’re out if you use, they’ve always said. Then I said, “All right, time to leave, bye.”

Lovato continued by alleging that there was a “brainwashing element” to her position, wherein her managers had previously given her the sense that she would lose everything if she did not comply.

Then, she continued, “everyone around me listens to that one person and follows it because you place all of your trust and reliance in that one person.”

She added that she is no longer under anyone’s control and that the terrible experience has taught her “a lot,” adding that “no one can control me anymore.”

“I was under control from the age of 18 to 25, which are years when you’re attempting to define adulthood. You’re not a teenager anymore, yet for some reason, I have people in charge of everything I eat, stated Lovato.

“My business decisions were always made without my input, but now I have a voice. I feel empowered by what I went through because it forced me to mature and come to terms with the fact that I am my own boss, and no one can ever do that to me again.

