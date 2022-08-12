Depp is unrecognizable in his first film role since winning the case

- Johnny Depp donned a blindfold and red lip tint for his first film role since his defamation case
Johnny Depp donned a blindfold and red lip tint for his first film role since prevailing in his highly publicised defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor appears unrecognisable as he dons a blonde wig, red lip tint, and 18th-century clothing to portray King Louis XV in his first French film.
The 59-year-old actor will portray King Louis XV in French director Mawenn Le Besco’s historical love story Jeanne du Barry, in which she will co-star alongside Depp.
Following the verdict being delivered on June 1, Depp took to Instagram to share a statement in which he thanked his fans for their support and credited the jury for “giving me my life back”.
A number of celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Jennifer Aniston, quickly liked Depp’s celebratory post – with publisher Buzzfeed compiling a record of all the famous names amongst the now-almost 20million ‘likes’ on June 2.
In the wake of unsealed court documents being released earlier this month, few showbiz stars, including Sophie Turner and model Bella Hadid – have seemingly removed their ‘like’ from Johnny Depp’s victory Instagram post.
