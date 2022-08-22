Despite having child at 37, Sonam Kapoor claims she still feel young

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy.

Sonam revealed her advanced maternal age in a cover story for Magazine.

She had to receive progesterone shots to her thighs and stomach because she was 31-years-old.

Advertisement

On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a boy into the world. The couple released a joint statement on their social media accounts announcing the birth of their child, which went as follows: “Our hearts and heads were bent as we welcomed our adorable baby boy on August 20, 2022. Thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way, including the physicians, nurses, friends, and family. Although it’s just the beginning, we already know that our lives will never be the same. – Anand and Sonam.” She captioned her baby announcement with a blue love emoji.

The Neerja actress revealed her advanced maternal age while shooting a cover story for Magazine. She revealed that because of her late pregnancy, she had to receive progesterone shots to her thighs and stomach. Sonam claimed that she was frequently unwell, bedridden, and throwing up. “Everyone is so anxious about pregnant ladies who are 31 or 32 or older. They warn you not to do certain things and to avoid developing pre-eclampsia or gestational diabetes. I said, “Wait, hold on, I feel so youthful. I have Anil Kapoor’s genes, which is why I appear so young. It will be well, assured Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam further mentioned that during the first trimester of her pregnancy, a lot of people in London were afflicted with COVID-19. She described the “difficult” moment as being terrifying, adding that she began Googling “what happens if you have COVID when you’re pregnant?”

Sonam and Anand exchanged vows on May 8 of this year. The actress posted images from her maternity photoshoot with Anand along with her pregnancy announcement in March. Sonam’s next acting appearance will be in Blind, which also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the same named 2011 Korean movie.

Also Read Rhea Kapoor shares first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor’s baby boy Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20....