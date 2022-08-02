Princess Eugenie spoke out in favor of Meghan Markle amid the Megxit scandal.

Prince Andrew’s younger daughter Eugenie gave Meghan Markle a special gift on her 40th birthday.

Princess Eugenie shared her thoughtful birthday gift for the Duchess of Sussex: “40 minutes of mentorship”

Advertisement

Princess Eugenie, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, spoke out in favor of Meghan Markle amid the Megxit scandal.

The Daily Star reports that Prince Andrew’s younger daughter Eugenie gave Meghan Markle a special gift on her 40th birthday as a sign of solidarity after Megxit.

On Instagram, Princess Eugenie shared her thoughtful birthday gift for the Duchess of Sussex: “40 minutes of mentorship” for women all across the world.

Also Read Prince Harry’s former residence is occupied by Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have apparently relocated from Frogmore...

“To honour lovely Meghan’s 40th birthday, I’m offering 40 minutes of mentorship to encourage women re-entering the workforce,” Eugenie had said in one of her stories.

In addition to the narrative, Eugenie had some stickers with the message, “Happy birthday.”

Advertisement

This unusual gift is seen as a support for Meghan Markle by supporters of the royal family.

Also Read Princess Eugenie flaunts her new tattoo at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations Princess Eugenie showed off a small circular tattoo behind her ear at...

[embedpost slug=”