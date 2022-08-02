Advertisement
Despite Megxit issue, Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle

Articles
  • Princess Eugenie spoke out in favor of Meghan Markle amid the Megxit scandal.
  • Prince Andrew’s younger daughter Eugenie gave Meghan Markle a special gift on her 40th birthday.
  • Princess Eugenie shared her thoughtful birthday gift for the Duchess of Sussex: “40 minutes of mentorship”
Princess Eugenie, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, spoke out in favor of Meghan Markle amid the Megxit scandal.

The Daily Star reports that Prince Andrew’s younger daughter Eugenie gave Meghan Markle a special gift on her 40th birthday as a sign of solidarity after Megxit.

On Instagram, Princess Eugenie shared her thoughtful birthday gift for the Duchess of Sussex: “40 minutes of mentorship” for women all across the world.

“To honour lovely Meghan’s 40th birthday, I’m offering 40 minutes of mentorship to encourage women re-entering the workforce,” Eugenie had said in one of her stories.

In addition to the narrative, Eugenie had some stickers with the message, “Happy birthday.”

This unusual gift is seen as a support for Meghan Markle by supporters of the royal family.

