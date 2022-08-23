Dharma Productions denies that Screw Dheela will be postponed

Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela is one of the much-awaited films.

It features popular Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Recently, fans’ dismayed to hear that the film was embroiled in a controversy.

Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela is one of the much-anticipated films. It likewise includes well known Telugu entertainer Rashmika Mandanna in the number one spot job.

As of late, unfortunately, the film was entangled in a debate. It was said Shashank Khaitan-helmed film was supposedly retired.

Knowing this turn of events, Dharma Productions has now authoritatively put rest to bits of gossip about Screw Dheela and has named them as false.

Giving an authority explanation in such manner, Dharma Productions said Screw Dheela is postponed because of date issues and expressed, “Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to collaborate with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, shoot to commence later next year.”

This is Shashank Khaitan’s second film that has been deferred to 2023. Prior, his executive Bedhadak featuring Shanaya Kapoor, Laksh, and Gurfateh Pirzada was additionally delayed. There were reports that even Bedhadak has been retired yet later the creators explained that it has been deferred to ahead of schedule one year from now.

Rashmika Mandanna’s presentation in Bollywood is tremendously anticipated, particularly by the aficionados of South Indian Cinema. Rashmika Mandanna will make a big appearance in Bollywood with Mission Majnu inverse Sidharth Malhotra.

In the interim, Shashank Khaitan is anticipating the arrival of Govinda Naam Mera. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it should raise a ruckus around town separates June this year, at the same time, has been deferred. The producers have not yet declared the new delivery date of it yet.

To the extent that Tiger Shroff’s plan for getting work done is known, the entertainer has Ganapath-Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arranged ahead.

While the previous is scheduled to deliver on Christmas this year, the last option will raise a ruckus around town screens on Christmas 2023.

