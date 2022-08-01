Dharmendra: Poses in a kurta pyjamas on the Rocky Rani set

Dharmendra shared a photo of himself from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

His son Bobby Deol also shared photos from the film’s sets.

Dharmendra shared a photograph of himself from the arrangements of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the last day of the shoot.

Dharmendra’s child Bobby Deol likewise shared pictures from the sets. The photographs shared by Bobby included him, his child Aryaman Deol and Dharmendra.

Sharing his image, Dharmendra stated, “Companions with his favors, your great wishes I have returned to my work. Love all of you.” Actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead in the film, remarked on his photograph, “The most adorable.” Esha Deol said, “Love you, dad.” Bobby stated, “Love you, dad.” One fan said, “Just can hardly hang tight for the film, sir.” Another one said, “You are shining in this image.”

Sharing two photographs from the sets, Bobby expressed, “Was perfect to visit daddy on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani.” In the photographs, the threesome is all grins as they presented together for a photograph. One fan remarked, “Three ages in a single picture. Astounding.” Another one expressed, “Bohot sundar (extremely lovely).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the arrival of Karan Johar as a chief after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film additionally stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It is planned to deliver on February 10,2023.

Uncovering the delivery date, a couple of months prior, Karan shared a cheerful selfie with his lead pair and composed a sonnet that read, “So much kid and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani (So much energy and the feelings of the young will be told to you through Pritam’s music).

” Talking about Dharmendra, he stated, “Garam Dharam ka loot toh dekho (look at cutie Dharam’s loot).” Karan finished up the post my platitude, “We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB tenth 2023.”

Karan Johar recently imparted an image to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s lead entertainers Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Apne 2, which will star his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sunny’s child Karan Deol. The film was reported in November 2020 however was postponed because of Covid-19 pandemic. The movie will be coordinated by Anil Sharma.

