Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dharmendra: Poses in a kurta pyjamas on the Rocky Rani set

Dharmendra: Poses in a kurta pyjamas on the Rocky Rani set

Articles
Advertisement
Dharmendra: Poses in a kurta pyjamas on the Rocky Rani set

Dharmendra: Poses in a kurta pyjamas on the Rocky Rani set

Advertisement
  • Dharmendra shared a photo of himself from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
  • His son Bobby Deol also shared photos from the film’s sets.

Dharmendra shared a photograph of himself from the arrangements of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the last day of the shoot.

Advertisement

Dharmendra’s child Bobby Deol likewise shared pictures from the sets. The photographs shared by Bobby included him, his child Aryaman Deol and Dharmendra.

Sharing his image, Dharmendra stated, “Companions with his favors, your great wishes I have returned to my work. Love all of you.” Actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead in the film, remarked on his photograph, “The most adorable.” Esha Deol said, “Love you, dad.” Bobby stated, “Love you, dad.” One fan said, “Just can hardly hang tight for the film, sir.” Another one said, “You are shining in this image.”

Dharmendra shares new pic on Instagram.

Sharing two photographs from the sets, Bobby expressed, “Was perfect to visit daddy on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani.” In the photographs, the threesome is all grins as they presented together for a photograph. One fan remarked, “Three ages in a single picture. Astounding.” Another one expressed, “Bohot sundar (extremely lovely).”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Advertisement

Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the arrival of Karan Johar as a chief after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film additionally stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It is planned to deliver on February 10,2023.

Karan Johar previously shared a picture with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanis lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Uncovering the delivery date, a couple of months prior, Karan shared a cheerful selfie with his lead pair and composed a sonnet that read, “So much kid and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani (So much energy and the feelings of the young will be told to you through Pritam’s music).

Advertisement

” Talking about Dharmendra, he stated, “Garam Dharam ka loot toh dekho (look at cutie Dharam’s loot).” Karan finished up the post my platitude, “We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB tenth 2023.”

Karan Johar recently imparted an image to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s lead entertainers Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Apne 2, which will star his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sunny’s child Karan Deol. The film was reported in November 2020 however was postponed because of Covid-19 pandemic. The movie will be coordinated by Anil Sharma.

Also Read

Vikrant Rona shows that South movies continues to dominate
Vikrant Rona shows that South movies continues to dominate

Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona added another ₹29 crore to its already-bloated haul....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story