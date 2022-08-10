Advertisement
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora have become parents for the first time.
  • Kundali Bhagya actor is preparing to take part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

On August 10, the couple became parents for the first time, embracing a new stage of life. In April of this year, the couple posted on social media to announce their pregnancy.

The couple has received a barrage of congratulations since the actor published the photo on social media.

In the post shared by Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar, he has shared that he became a father yesterday. He wrote in the post, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-22 Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.”

 

View this post on Instagram
Vinny Arora commented on the post by her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar, “All of God’s grace in one tiny face.”

Several celebs and fans took to the comment section to express their happiness on the great news. Riddhima Pandit wrote, “Wowwwww congratulations you two”, Dishank Arora wrote, “Congratulations guys”, Vikaas Kalantri wrote, “Congratulations bhai @dheerajdhoopar & @vinnyaroradhoopar welcome to the club and lots of love to the little one.”

Supriya Shukla commented, “God bless… Love to 3of u… Mumma-Papa… N little angel”, Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi commented, “Wohhhooooo congratulations guys loads of love to the little one. See you super soon.” Tina Datta, Drashti Dhami, Adaa Khan and many others congratulated the new parents.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is prepared to take part in the dance reality competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on the professional front. He shared the lead role in the well-known daily soap Kundali Bhagya with Shraddha Arya for more than five years. A few months ago, he departed the programme.

