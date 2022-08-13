Dia Mirza is filled with happiness as she holds baby Avyaan.

Dia Mirza is a prominent Bollywood actress.

The former beauty queen is active on social media and gives her admirers and followers sneak peeks of her life.

Dia came to Instagram a few hours ago to share a new photo of her and son Avyaan.

Advertisement

Dia Mirza is a prominent Bollywood actress. Her screen performances and attractiveness have enthralled and awed her fans for years.

The former beauty queen is active on social media and gives her admirers and followers sneak peeks of her life. Dia came to Instagram a few hours ago to share a new photo of her and son Avyaan.

Dia Mirza and Avyaan

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress recently posted a selfie of her and her baby in Goa. In the photo, Dia is holding Avyaan beside the water.

In her maroon, green, and orange maxi dress, the actress looks stunning. She had open hair and minimal makeup. Avyaan wore a blue-and-white striped onesie and looked gorgeous. Mumma Dia smiled when she saw him.

Dia captioned the photo with emoticons.

Advertisement

Also Read Anushka Sharma requests media to stop invading her privacy There is nothing hidden in that every step of celebrities is being...