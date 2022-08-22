Dia Mirza wishes hubby Vaibhav happy birthday

Dia Mirza wished her husband Vaibhav Rekhi a happy birthday on Instagram.

She shared an unseen wedding picture with him and penned down a heartfelt note.

Dia Mirza frequently posts lovely pictures and videos of her family. Fans especially enjoy it when their favourite celebrities share personal details about their lives on social media.

To celebrate her husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s birthday on Sunday, Dia treated us to yet another lovely photo from their wedding. Dia sent Vaibhav the loveliest message while wearing a beautiful wedding dress.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Husband… May you always laugh loudest, give selflessly and care deeply. You are love @vaibhav.rekhi. And we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Keep growing and spreading joy,” followed by a string of emojis.

She also said that celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha took the snap.

In the post’s comment section, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, and Malaika Arora also showered Vaibhav with congratulations and well wishes.

Dia recently gave her fans a sweet look at her son Avyaan on their trip to Goa. She posted a photo of Avyaan on her Instagram page, showing Dia standing by the sea and a child in his mother’s arms.

Dia gave birth to Avyaan on May 14, 2021, after being married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February of last year.

Along with Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, Dia has been filming Tarun Dudeja’s “Dhak Dhak.” The adventure movie “Dhak Dhak,” directed by Tarun Dudeja, tells the tale of a road journey done by a group of female friends.

Dia will also appear in the upcoming movie “Bheed” by director Anubhav Sinha.