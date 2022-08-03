Dia Mirza writes a heartfelt letter to her late niece Tanya

Dia Mirza’s niece Tanya Kakde died in a car accident in Hyderabad on Monday.

Tanya was the stepdaughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan.

Dia Mirza, a couple of days back, shared lamentable insight about her niece Tanya Kakde’s destruction.

As per a report in the Times of India, Tanya, the stepdaughter of Congress pioneer Feroz Khan died in an auto crash in Hyderabad on Monday, while she was going with her companions from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International air terminal to the city.

Presently, a couple of hours back, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein entertainer shared a selfie with her late niece and written a close to home note via social media.

Dia Mirza reviewed how Tanya used to address her as ‘Dia Maashi’ and that ‘life can be not terrible, but not great either brutal’. Further, she added: “I remember squeals of ‘Dia Maashi’ filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit. She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

She added that Tanya resembled a firstborn youngster to her. “She never had it easy, she always had us and I have to believe that she always always knew that. Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs.

For her, I am so so grateful. Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don’t expect this to ever make any sense.”

Dia said that each time she will see something wonderful, it’ll help her to remember Tanya. “She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes. As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person.

Always wanting to bring out the very best in them… this was her gift. She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years.

I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her. I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace… love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives,” Dia composed.

In the mean time, on the work front, Dia will star in Dhak and Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed.