Diana wasn’t “bullied” into speaking with Martin Bashir

The late Princess Diana wasn’t forced to undertake the controversial interview with Martin Bashir, according to British journalist David Dimbleby, who recently defended the BBC in the matter.

The seasoned journalist claimed that despite Bashir’s infamous behavior, the Princess of Wales was given the opportunity to freely express her side of the tale.

Days That Shook the BBC, a documentary chronicling the major disputes involving the broadcaster, has been directed by Dimbleby.

He claimed that he had only lost one fight because he had shown the Diana interview. Even though I think the interview has historical validity, I didn’t want to show it as such because, in my opinion, it highlighted the BBC’s independence. I expressed this opinion strongly and frequently.

“While I can appreciate Prince William’s concerns and the issue with how the interview was conducted, I don’t think Diana was forced to give it.

“The interview makes it clear. She was not intimidated or hectored into speaking; she plainly wants to say her piece. The videos demonstrate her sincerity in what she said.

However, according to Tiggy Legge-Bourke, “the BBC had just achieved a legal settlement with the former royal nanny Alexandra Pettifer” and “[current director-general] Tim Davie pledged that the BBC would not display it again unless for journalistic reasons.”

He said, “Our request came too soon.” to the Radio Times.

