Diana’s death, Prince Charles made a ‘surprising and bold’ request

Piers Morgan recalls the world’s “biggest star”, Princess Diana
Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a vehicle accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, sending shockwaves throughout the globe. In the seven days between her death and burial, an estimated 60 million bouquets of flowers were left in her honour outside Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.
Diana died from her injuries at Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital, despite physicians’ best efforts to rescue her. After her death, The Prince of Wales and Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes travelled out to Paris to carry her corpse home. However, the decision to fly Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother home on a royal aeroplane apparently sparked a disagreement between Prince Charles and The Queen.
Within hours of Diana’s death, Prince Charles was in Paris, ensuring that his ex-corpse wife’s was sent to the UK as soon as possible.
However, Charles’ decision to utilise the royal jet for the mission was apparently greeted with a challenge from The Queen, who felt it was inappropriate.
Diana was good friends with journalist Richard Kay, who earlier recounted Prince Charles’ dispute with Her Majesty in the documentary Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors.
He said, “This was a surprising and brave move. He was an ex-husband, he had no right to be there other than as the father of her sons. Charles wanted to take the royal flight to Paris but the Queen wouldn’t allow it. Charles fought harder for Diana than he had ever fought for her in her lifetime.”
