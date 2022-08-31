Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Diana’s death, Prince Charles made a ‘surprising and bold’ request
Diana’s death, Prince Charles made a ‘surprising and bold’ request

Diana’s death, Prince Charles made a ‘surprising and bold’ request

Articles
Advertisement
Diana’s death, Prince Charles made a ‘surprising and bold’ request

Diana’s death, Prince Charles made a ‘surprising and bold’ request

Advertisement
  • Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.
  • Her ex-husband Prince Charles decided to fly her corpse back to the UK on a royal aeroplane.
  • This decision sparked a disagreement between The Prince of Wales and The Queen.
Advertisement

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a vehicle accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, sending shockwaves throughout the globe. In the seven days between her death and burial, an estimated 60 million bouquets of flowers were left in her honour outside Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.

Diana died from her injuries at Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital, despite physicians’ best efforts to rescue her. After her death, The Prince of Wales and Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes travelled out to Paris to carry her corpse home. However, the decision to fly Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother home on a royal aeroplane apparently sparked a disagreement between Prince Charles and The Queen.

Within hours of Diana’s death, Prince Charles was in Paris, ensuring that his ex-corpse wife’s was sent to the UK as soon as possible.

However, Charles’ decision to utilise the royal jet for the mission was apparently greeted with a challenge from The Queen, who felt it was inappropriate.

Diana was good friends with journalist Richard Kay, who earlier recounted Prince Charles’ dispute with Her Majesty in the documentary Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors.

Advertisement

He said, “This was a surprising and brave move. He was an ex-husband, he had no right to be there other than as the father of her sons. Charles wanted to take the royal flight to Paris but the Queen wouldn’t allow it. Charles fought harder for Diana than he had ever fought for her in her lifetime.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing
Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing
Public condemned Feroze Khan's reason for denying child support
Public condemned Feroze Khan's reason for denying child support
Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers agree for pause in case
Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers agree for pause in case
Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square
Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square
Lizzo’s bold style statement at People's choice awards
Lizzo’s bold style statement at People's choice awards
Will Deepika Padukone present FIFA WC trophy during finals?
Will Deepika Padukone present FIFA WC trophy during finals?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story