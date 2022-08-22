Diana’s heartbreaking final words to a firefighter leaked

Princess Diana’s final words to the firefighter are revealed.

He ‘held her hand’ as she passed away.

People’s Princess died in a horrible car accident that also killed Dodi Fayed

Finally revealed are Princess Diana’s final words to the firefighter who ‘held her hand’ as she passed away.

For the benefit of those who are unaware, the People’s Princess died in a horrible car accident that also killed Dodi Fayed, the driver, and the vehicle after colliding with the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

Given Princess Diana’s hypervigilance and alert state, the man of the hour who held her in her dying minutes was Xavier Gourmelon, who was thought to be “out of danger.”

The Sun claims that the firefighter hurried to console her before she was pulled out of the car.

Even so, she cried out, “My God, what’s happened?” only a few seconds before having a heart arrest.

The site claims that the firefighter, Gourmelon, previously said, “After I gave her heart massage, she briefly resumed breathing. Naturally, it was a relief because one of the duties of a first responder is to save lives, and I believed I had succeeded in doing just that.

“I’ll be honest—I believed she would survive. I believed she would survive since, as far as I was aware, she was still alive when the paramedics arrived. But I later learned that she had passed away in a hospital. It caused much distress.

“Although I now understand that there were significant inside injuries, the entire incident is still extremely fresh in my mind. And I’ll never forget what happened that night.

He also disclosed before he finished, “At the time, I was unaware that it was Princess Diana. I didn’t realize it was her until one of the paramedics told me after she had been loaded into the ambulance.”

