Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Diane Warren responds to ‘shade’ from fans after seemingly calling out Beyoncé

Diane Warren responds to ‘shade’ from fans after seemingly calling out Beyoncé

Articles
Advertisement
Diane Warren responds to ‘shade’ from fans after seemingly calling out Beyoncé

Diane Warren responds to ‘shade’ from fans after seemingly calling out Beyoncé

Advertisement
  • Diane Warren appeared to call out Beyoncé’s use of multiple songwriters.
  • She asked on Instagram: How can there be 24 writers on a song? That’s 23 more than are on mine.
  • Later, she said it would be reasonable for her to credit other artists who were sampled.
Advertisement

Diane Warren has responded to “shade” from fans after appearing to call out Beyoncé.

Prolific composer Diane posed the following question to her followers on Monday: “How can there be 24 writers on a song? That’s 23 more than are on mine.”

Also Read

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz appears together on dinner date
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz appears together on dinner date

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz appears together on a dinner date. Brooklyn...

The phrase was taken as a reference to several of Beyoncé’s recent songs, which have numerous writers listed.

“Samples and multiple interpolations! I’m a music supervisor and have the clear them sometimes,” one person replied, while another added: “Probably? Girl, you knew the answer the whole time. Just say you wanted to be shady.”

Also Read

Kendall Jenner claps back at Devin Booker split rumours
Kendall Jenner claps back at Devin Booker split rumours

Basketball player and model, both 26, recently made news after reports that...

Advertisement

Later, Diane maintained that she was “interested” to learn more and acquiesced that it would be reasonable for Beyoncé and her team to give credit to other artists who were sampled.

“Ok, it’s prob samples that add up the ammount of writers (sic),” she added.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story