Diane Warren responds to ‘shade’ from fans after seemingly calling out Beyoncé

She asked on Instagram: How can there be 24 writers on a song? That’s 23 more than are on mine.

Later, she said it would be reasonable for her to credit other artists who were sampled.

Diane Warren has responded to “shade” from fans after appearing to call out Beyoncé.

Prolific composer Diane posed the following question to her followers on Monday: “How can there be 24 writers on a song? That’s 23 more than are on mine.”

The phrase was taken as a reference to several of Beyoncé’s recent songs, which have numerous writers listed.

“Samples and multiple interpolations! I’m a music supervisor and have the clear them sometimes,” one person replied, while another added: “Probably? Girl, you knew the answer the whole time. Just say you wanted to be shady.”

Later, Diane maintained that she was “interested” to learn more and acquiesced that it would be reasonable for Beyoncé and her team to give credit to other artists who were sampled.