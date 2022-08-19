Did you know the price of Shaista Lodhi’s expensive watch?

Shaista Lodhi is a successful businesswoman who owns and operates an aesthetics centre.

She wore a Patek Phillipe watch that is estimated to be valued at least $19,000.

The watch costs around 40 lac rupees in Pakistani currency.

Shaista Lodhi has achieved everything in her career. She is a doctor by profession, entered the entertainment industry as a host and quickly rose to become one of Pakistan’s most popular morning show hosts.

Since then, Shaista has accomplished a lot more in her professional life. She is also an actor, and the public praised her work in Pardes recently. Shaista is a successful businesswoman who owns and operates an aesthetics centre.

She stole the event last night when she walked for their Valima collection and was a showstopper for the bridal festive 2022 line.

She had open hair, a delicate jora in a pistachio colour, and lovely makeup. She strolled with assurance and later addressed the journalists at the ceremony. When Shaista appeared on show, people took notice of the fancy watch she was wearing. On the programme, Shaista was seen sporting a Patek Phillipe watch that is estimated to be valued at least $19,000.

Thus, the watch costs around 40 lac rupees in Pakistani currency. Therefore, Shaista officially wore a watch last night that cost far more than her jora, but she still looked stunning as usual.

