Diljit Dosanjh promoted candle march in support of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The late singer-rapper’s family and supporters are pushing for justice.

Diljit joined the hashtag #JusticeforSidhuMooseWala on Twitter to support the cause.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh joined the hashtag #JusticeforSidhuMooseWala on Twitter to support the cause. After the late singer-rapper’s family organized a candle march in Mansa, Punjab, he tweeted about the musician.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s family and supporters are pushing for justice, and Diljit Dosanjh is offering his voice and support to the cause.

The Punjabi actor and musician utilized his media channels on Thursday to promote a candle march in support of Sidhu Moose Wala.

While many of Diljit’s supporters marched in Mansa, Sidhu’s hamlet, and other locations, others praised him and expressed their relief that a member of the music business had “finally broke the silence and spoke for justice.”

Also Read Vivek Agnihotri and Kartik Aaryan pose while he refers to them as ‘small town outsiders’ Vivek Agnihotri shared pictures with Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. The pair were...

Family members of Sidhu Moose Wala organized a candle march on Thursday in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Advertisement

In the meantime, numerous individuals from all across Punjab who wanted to take part in the candle march also paid respect to the late musician. The late singer’s family invited people to hold a candle march in their town, neighborhood, or other designated area in an Instagram post if they were unable to attend the Mansa light march.

“We request everyone, who cannot join us in Mansa today for the candle march, to do the same in their neighbourhoods, towns or localities. Please email us the details of your organised candlelight vigils and we will share those on our social media platforms,” the caption read.

A post about the candle march was uploaded on Sidhu Moose Wala’s official Instagram account, which is currently managed by his family to provide updates with his admirers. The post included a black and white photo of Sidhu holding a burning candle with the caption “Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala.”

Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala was the hashtag Diljit used when posting the photograph to Twitter.

Many fans reacted to Diljit’s tweet. One person wrote, “I’m glad someone from music industry finally broke the silence and spoke for the justice for our legend Sidhu Moose Wala. Thank you Diljit. You have my respect from now onwards.”

A fan also wrote, “Respect for you has increased after this post of yours. Diljit, thank you for speaking up. Your voice has the power to reach millions. Never stop supporting. We’ll look forward to you for more such stands. We love you.”

Balkaur Singh, Sidhu’s father, also posted the same message on his Instagram account, pleading for followers to help in any way they can.

Advertisement

Also Read

Additionally, he posted a number of images and videos from the different candle marches organized in Sidhu’s memory on Thursday on his Instagram Stories. On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in Mansa, Punjab.

At his concert in Vancouver recently, Diljit paid a moving homage to Sidhu Moose Wala. In June, Diljit posted a sneak peek of his performance on social media.

This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers was written on an LED banner in the background of the video. He had also paid tribute to the late Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sandhu.