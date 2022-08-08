Disha Patani gets love from Krishna Shroff for stunning photoshoot

Disha shared photos from her most recent shoot with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna.

Disha will next be seen in “Yodha,” co-starring with Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff may have ended their long-term relationship, but that has not stopped Krishna Shroff from continuing her friendship with the actress.

Disha torched up her fans’ timelines on Sunday with breathtaking images from her most recent shoot. In front of a dramatic backdrop, the actress posed for pictures while wearing sheer lehengas with sequin accents.

Soon after she shared the photos, Tiger’s sister Krishna took to the comments section to send her some love saying, “Whaaat?! Fav photo of you ever. Damn, woman.”

She also included a few fireball and love-struck emojis. Disha and Krishna have both shown each other a lot of support.

Marriage was the reason why Disha Patani and Tiger recently broke their six-year relationship.

Tiger was not prepared for marriage, despite Disha’s desire to get married, therefore the couple parted ways.

After the success of “Ek Villain Returns,” Disha will next be seen in “Yodha,” where she will co-star with Sidharth Malhotra.

Recently, news of a Malang sequel starring Aditya Roy Kapur was also released.