Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Disha Patani mesmerises in bodycon cut-out dress

Disha Patani mesmerises in bodycon cut-out dress

Articles
Advertisement
Disha Patani mesmerises in bodycon cut-out dress

Disha Patani appear to make things Insta official with Aleksandar

Advertisement
  • Disha Patani made her acting debut in 2015 with MS Dhoni.
  • Most recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.
  • Her next project is the action thriller Yodha, which is scheduled for release in 2022.
Advertisement

Disha Patani recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor.

One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood’s glitzy town is Disha Patani. She made her acting debut in the Telugu movie Loafer in 2015, and the following year, she co-starred with Kiara Advani and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

She has since appeared in a variety of movies, including Baaghi 2, Malang, Radhe, and others. She most recently appeared in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. She entertains her fans and following on social media in addition to in movies.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan proud of his 11-year journey
Kartik Aaryan proud of his 11-year journey

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara...

Her fans are intrigued whenever she shares images and videos of herself online. In relation to that, she posted a few new pictures on Instagram yesterday, looking just as stunning as ever.

Disha Patani posted a few pictures on Instagram of herself decked out in a stunning beige bodycon dress.

Advertisement

Her dress was further enhanced by the criss-cross cutout details on the front and sleeves. Disha wore a gorgeous makeup look and kept her long hair open. She struck a few seductive postures while the lovely, mellow yellow lighting added magic to the photographs.

As soon as she posted the pictures, they quickly went viral, garnering likes and comments from her followers.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Advertisement

Also Read

Alia Bhatt premieres the new “Brahmastra” track “Dance Ka Bhoot.”
Alia Bhatt premieres the new “Brahmastra” track “Dance Ka Bhoot.”

Alia Bhatt, an actress, just posted a preview of the song "Dance...

Disha last appeared on the professional scene in Ek Villain Returns. Currently in development is the action thriller Yodha, in which she will co-star alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

The movie is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story