Dobaaraa box office: Taapsee Pannu’s film debuts with Rs 75 lakhs

‘Dobaaraa’ managed to get a better opening day which had earned Rs 40 lakhs.

Hindi dubbed version of ‘Karthikeya 2’ continued with its positive trend and fetched around Rs 1.50-1.75 crore nett.

Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Dobaaraa’ hit the screens on Friday and has tracked down couple of takers.

Coordinated by Anurag Kashyap, ‘Dobaaraa’ delivered in venues while Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ were additionally being screened. The film brought in the scope of Rs 65-75 lakh. Strangely, the Hindi named adaptation of ‘Karthikeya 2’ went on with its positive pattern and gotten around Rs 1.50-1.75 crore nett on Friday. ‘Karthikeya 2′ Hindi has acquired around Rs 6.50 crore till now.

In front of the movies’ delivery, Taapsee had written a note via online entertainment, encouraging the crowd to watch their beautiful source of both pain and joy. “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success.

Here’s a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn’t undermine the intelligence of the audience.

We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance.” Aaprt from Taapsee, ‘Dobaaraa’ likewise stars Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat in lead jobs.

