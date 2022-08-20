Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, succumbs to piracy

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’ released in theatres on August 19.

Within a day of its release, the film has fallen prey to piracy.

The entire film has been leaked on the internet by notorious websites.

In front of the film’s delivery, Taapsee had shared that ‘Dobaaraa’ got positive responses from pre-discharge shows and encouraged the crowd to allow the film an opportunity.

She had written via virtual entertainment, “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success.

Here’s a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn’t undermine the intelligence of the audience.

We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance.”

Coordinated by Anurag Kashyap, ‘Dobaaraa’ is a completely exhilarating secret performer which stars Taapsee, Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat in lead jobs. A couple netizens had likewise called a blacklist of the film via online entertainment.

Talking about the arising drop culture, Taapsee had said, “If something like this (boycott calls and trolling) happens on a daily basis, one ceases to be bothered anymore. It becomes useless. There is a dialogue to this effect in one of my films. I cannot talk about others in the industry, but for me and Anurag, it has become a joke.”

