Drake contracts Covid for the second time

Drake was set to perform with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at his “Young Money Reunion” show.

Drake is the father of a four-year-old boy with former adult film actor Sophie Brussaux.

Drake announced he was being forced to postpone his highly anticipated ‘Young Money Reunion’ show, set to take place on Monday at his OVO Fest in Toronto.

Before the concert, he sent a lengthy statement on Instagram in which he expressed his “true devastated” to followers.

Drake added: “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the ‘Young Money Reunion’ show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

“Until then I hope everyone everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid.)”

Drake would have been joined on stage by Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the first time in seven years during his “Young Money Reunion” concert.

Drake performed with Nelly Furtado at his OVO Fest in Toronto a few days before he revealed the results of his second positive Covid test.

The father of one revealed in August 2021 that he had Covid after posting pictures of himself with a heart shape shaved into his head and his hair gradually growing back to cover the design.

He said: “I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It’s coming back (his hair) don’t diss.”

With his 33-year-old ex-partner and former adult film actor Sophie Brussaux, Drake is the father of Adonis, a four-year-old boy.

Their son Adonis was born on October 24, 2017, the singer’s birthday.

On his 2018 album “Scorpion,” Drake finally addressed rumours that he had fathered a child with the former porn star.