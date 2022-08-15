Drew Sidora sustains a severe foot injury during a group trip

Drew Sidora fell during a race with Marlo Hampton at the National Stadium in Jamaica while on a group trip.

After going to the doctor, it was confirmed she had in fact torn her Achilles tendon

that left her on crutches and unable to walk for the time being.

Drew Sidora may need to cut short her trip.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the 37-year-old Step Up actress fell during a race with Marlo Hampton at the National Stadium in Jamaica while on a group trip.

First, Sanya Richards-Ross — who was hosting the trip to her home country — introduced the group to a place she called home for many years.

“This actually means so much to me that you’re here,” she told the group upon arriving at the Stadium. “This was the first place I ran, when I had that big dream to become an Olympic champion.”

“I used to run the 400 — and I used to run it in 48 seconds [an American record],” continued Richards-Ross, who took home gold medals at the Olympic Games in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

“When I was coming up, running for Team USA presented a lot of great opportunities,” she then told cameras. “I worked with some of the greatest coaches in the world and had the greatest resources. I got a lot of backlash in the beginning, but it came full circle. The Jamaicans treated me like I was representing them. I always felt like I was representing both countries and what a joy that is to be able to do that.”

In good fun, Sidora — a former track and field star — and Hampton decided to race. However, things took a turn for the worse when Sidora fell to her knees after completing the activity, which Hampton won.

“I shouldn’t have been doing it,” said Sidora, as husband Ralph Pittman immediately removed her shoe and sock to assess the situation.

“I took the next step and I immediately felt my ankle gave out,” she added. “I knew immediately this is a ruptured Achilles again.”

After going to the doctor, it was confirmed she had in fact torn her Achilles tendon — which left her on crutches and unable to walk for the time being.

The onscreen incident doesn’t mark the first Achilles-related injury that Sidora has suffered. Back in 2020, the mom of three tore her right Achilles — which resulted in 3 different surgeries and a long recovery.

“3 surgeries down and I’m still pushing!!” Sidora wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “This has tried to get me down and has tested my strength. I’ve learned to embrace it all. I’m getting stronger than ever 💪🏽 We’re a lot more resilient and a lot tougher than we know❤️.”

She added: “We only see our true strength when tested!! I’m thankful to my hubby for not only staying by my side, but literally stepping in when it matters most! Although he can be a lil pushy trainer, that’s what I need SOMETIMES!!! Lol! You need to surround yourself with people that will push you when you can’t push yourself. I’m thankful🥰 #Blessed #Godstrength #rehab.”

