Dulquer Salmaan pulls off a throwback style in checkered blazer

Dulquer Salmaan pulls off a throwback style in checkered blazer

  • Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna promoting Sita Ramam.
  • Sinamika star will essay the role of Lieutenant Ramam in the Telugu drama.

Sita Ramam are on going all out. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are investigating every possibility to make publicity about their next.

As of late, the Hey Sinamika star went to one more special occasion for the Telugu show. He looked as enchanting as could be expected in a checkered jacket matched with a dark T-shirt and dark overcoat. The star even dropped his OOTD on Instagram.

Recently, Mrunal Thakur turned 30, and the Sita Ramam group praised her birthday on the flight. They sang “Cheerful Birthday” to the Jersey entertainer, and her response was essentially charming.

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

For the unversed, DQ will article the job of Lieutenant Ramam, a military official posted in the valley. The Salute star will be joined by Mrunal Thakur as his affection interest in the job of Sita Mahalakshmi. Aside from these two, Pushpa entertainer Rashmika Mandanna will likewise depict the vital job of Afreen in the film.

Sita Ramam follows the existence of a vagrant Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), who gets a letter from a young lady named Sita. After an association is framed, the lovebirds face a correspondence obstacle as the military official gets posted in Kashmir.

He composes a letter to his darling, however it neglects to contact her. twenty years go by, and after so long, Rashmika Mandanna (Afreen) assumes on the liability of at last conveying this letter to Sita. Notwithstanding, she can’t find both of them.

Made under the bearing of Hanu Raghavapudi, the venture has been set against the scenery of the 1965 conflict. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the pennant of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod has dealt with the camera work for the flick.

In the interim, Sita Ramam will arrive at the performance centers on fifth August this year.

