Dur-e-Fishan Saleem raises the temperature in fancy attire

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is a talented star who has had back-to-back successful projects. The actress is not only a fantastic actress but also a style icon. She certainly understands how to rock every costume, whether it’s a gaudy traditional outfit or a stylish western outfit.

She was nominated for “Best Emerging Talent” at the Lux Style Awards for her role in Dil Ruba. and Bharaas received “Best Emerging Talent” at the ARY People’s Choice Awards.

Many brands use her approval to help their collections stand out due to her impeccable style and ageless allure and attractiveness. We are in awe of the Dil Ruba diva after she recently graced our account with some of her scorching alluring photos wearing only black. The diva stands out a little bit more thanks to her purple heels, which add a splash of color.

Take a look!

