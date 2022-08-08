Durefishan’s new love for art is very evident

Dure-e-Fishan Saleem is a Pakistani TV actress who is on the rise.

The actress from Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi amazes her fans.

She is looking jaw-dropping gorgeous.

Advertisement

Dure-e-Fishan Saleem is a Pakistani TV actress who is on the rise. Her roles in the drama series Bharaas, Pardes, and Judah Huway Kuch Is Tarhan have helped her get known in the showbiz industry.

The actress from Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi amazes her fans and people who follow her on social media with her recent clicks.She is looking jaw-dropping gorgeous in this soft black & white colored , the talented rising star Dur-e-Fishan exudes ethereal appeal and timeless grace. Fans drool over the actress’ new appearance.

Her love for art is evident taking to her instagram she shared so beautiful pictures in her recent post and captioned it “ome very me pictures with fav pants and new found love for art is very evident.” she was spotted in Ambiance hotel and was loving their art gallery.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans) Advertisement

Earlier, Tiktok fans attacked the actress and her accent in the video claiming that she is just pretending and she knows urdu very well as she is already performing a lead role in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi