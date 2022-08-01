Advertisement
During Erica Banks’ performance at Lollapalooza, BTS ARMYs enter the stage

Articles
During Erica Banks’ performance at Lollapalooza, BTS ARMYs enter the stage

  • BTS Army took over the stage during Eric Banks’ performance
  • Performance was being held at Lollapalooza
  • The performances’ videos quickly became popular online
The 31st of July is widely recognized as Lollapalooza’s most memorable day—and for all the right reasons.

First of all, since J-Hope from BTS became the festival’s first headliner from Korea on this day.

Second, the event experienced the highest-ever ticket sales in the previous 31 years.

Thirdly, it’s possible that this day will be remembered as the one when audience members readily took the stage and became the show’s stars.

During her performance, Erica Banks invited a number of ARMYs onto the stage as she sang her smash song “Buss it.”

The ARMYs were returning it to the cheers of the raucous crowd!

The performances’ videos quickly became popular online. Erica praised the ARMYs and expressed her joy at the amount of attention her performance had received on Twitter.

