Earthshot meeting will feature a royal visit to New York

According to Kensington Palace, Prince William will go to New York City the following month to take part in an innovation summit for his Earthshot Prize ceremony this year.

The second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, cohosted by the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, will take place in New York City on September 21. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, will travel alone to the city.

At the summit, which will bring together the finalists and winners of the global £50 million environmental competition from the previous ceremony, he is scheduled to deliver a speech.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly and Bloomberg Philanthropy will co-host the event in September during Climate Week in New York City.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their positions as senior members of the royal family and relocated to California in 2020, William will make his first trip to the US during the upcoming tour stop in New York City.

Due to their protracted feud, royal analysts have stated that it is “extremely improbable” that William and Harry will cross paths on his visit to the US this fall.

