Earthshot Prize, Bloomberg make statement on Prince William visit

Next month, Prince William will go to New York for the first “Innovation Summit” for the Earthshot Prize.

At the Sept. 21 event, which is part of the UN General Assembly, the Duke will ask world leaders to “accelerate progress to repair our planet through collaboration and bold innovation.”

The full statement about Prince William’s visit is given below:

Earlier, Prince William reacted to the news that a man who illegally sold rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory was given a five-year prison sentence.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is 40 years old, said the verdict was a “significant victory.”

Moazu Kromah, 49, was sentenced to 63 months in prison on Thursday by a New York court for selling the horns and tusks of endangered rhinoceroses and elephants.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates both what is possible when a coordinated international response is brought to bear against the illegal wildlife trade, and why it is essential,” William said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This is a significant victory and a landmark case,” he added. “For over a decade, its complexity has been skillfully met by a global alliance of international law enforcement agencies, governments, NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and private sector organizations, including a number of brilliant United for Wildlife partners.”

He also said that the sentence is “further proof that we have the tools to combat this insidious crime and is testament to the power of international collaboration.”

